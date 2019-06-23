Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Give Lil Nas X A Run For His Western Money By Twerking In Chaps At The 2019 BET Awards

The spicy mommy is serving something hot in her money-green 'fit!

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Cardi B won big time at the BET Awards tonight.

The spicy mami opened the show in an emerald green bodysuit and matching chaps serving up western vibes. The corset was blinged out with emerald green stones. She performed alongside her hubby, Offset, giving us a very sultry performance.

The 26-year-old rap star completed the look with a midnight blue bob, taking home the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cardi B performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cardi B performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cardi B performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi stole the show in her money green 'fit!

(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

