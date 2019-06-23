Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Give Lil Nas X A Run For His Western Money By Twerking In Chaps At The 2019 BET Awards

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B won big time at the BET Awards tonight.
The spicy mami opened the show in an emerald green bodysuit and matching chaps serving up western vibes. The corset was blinged out with emerald green stones. She performed alongside her hubby, Offset, giving us a very sultry performance.
The 26-year-old rap star completed the look with a midnight blue bob, taking home the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year!
Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi stole the show in her money green 'fit!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS