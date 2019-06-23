Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Give Lil Nas X A Run For His Western Money By Twerking In Chaps At The 2019 BET Awards

Cardi B won big time at the BET Awards tonight.

The spicy mami opened the show in an emerald green bodysuit and matching chaps serving up western vibes. The corset was blinged out with emerald green stones. She performed alongside her hubby, Offset, giving us a very sultry performance.

The 26-year-old rap star completed the look with a midnight blue bob, taking home the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year!