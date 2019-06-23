Yasss! Cliff Vmir Makes Fans Do A Double Take Debuting New Blonde Wig And Neon Suit At The 2019 BET Awards

He is serving in this look!

Published 3 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Cliff Vmir slayed the blue carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. 

21-year-old celebrity hairstylist and star of BET's "Wig Out" was shining bright in a neon suit. Cliff is a force to be reckoned with. He has a growing celebrity clientele, managing his own salon, and creating an empire with hair care services, products, and a hair extension line. Not mention he also has a budding rap career. 

Cliff turned heads in a sleek blonde unit with his neon suit and statement-making pink and green fringe hat and gloves. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cliff Vmir attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

(Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

