Yasss! Cliff Vmir Makes Fans Do A Double Take Debuting New Blonde Wig And Neon Suit At The 2019 BET Awards

Cliff Vmir slayed the blue carpet at the 2019 BET Awards.

21-year-old celebrity hairstylist and star of BET's "Wig Out" was shining bright in a neon suit. Cliff is a force to be reckoned with. He has a growing celebrity clientele, managing his own salon, and creating an empire with hair care services, products, and a hair extension line. Not mention he also has a budding rap career.

Cliff turned heads in a sleek blonde unit with his neon suit and statement-making pink and green fringe hat and gloves.