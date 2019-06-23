Big Ballin'! 44-Year-Old Lil Kim Displays Snatched Waist In A Corset Mini Dress While Carrying An Actual Chanel Basketball As A Purse

Lil' Kim was rockin' a futuristic look this year!

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Gina Conteh

If there's one person who commands a carpet, it's definitely Lil Kim! With outfit she was rockin' at the 2019 BET Awards, this blue carpet was no different because 'The Queen Bee' came to slay with her out-of-the-ordinary accessory!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lil' Kim attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sis was serving us futuristic Mary Antoinette vibes in this neutral bomber jacket and corset mini-dress combo by Afffair with suede, sock booties! She went full-on Chanel with her accessories wearing lamb-skin, biker gloves ($725) while carrying a basketball and silver-chained bag ($2,362).

Thank you for gracing us with this look, Queen Bee!

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

