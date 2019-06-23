Big Ballin'! 44-Year-Old Lil Kim Displays Snatched Waist In A Corset Mini Dress While Carrying An Actual Chanel Basketball As A Purse

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
If there's one person who commands a carpet, it's definitely Lil Kim! With outfit she was rockin' at the 2019 BET Awards, this blue carpet was no different because 'The Queen Bee' came to slay with her out-of-the-ordinary accessory!
Sis was serving us futuristic Mary Antoinette vibes in this neutral bomber jacket and corset mini-dress combo by Afffair with suede, sock booties! She went full-on Chanel with her accessories wearing lamb-skin, biker gloves ($725) while carrying a basketball and silver-chained bag ($2,362).
Thank you for gracing us with this look, Queen Bee!
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS