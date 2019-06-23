Saweetie, Kash Doll And Cliff Vmir Look Rich AF Wearing This Elegant Accessory On The 2019 BET Awards Blue Carpet

Written by Tweety Elitou

While all your fave celebrities may have gotten the memo to partake in the summer white and colorful suit trends, Saweetie, Kash Doll and Cliff Vmir seemingly made a silent pact to come to the 2019 BET Awards styling in elegant gloves!

(Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)















“Icy Girl” rapper Saweetie transformed into a Barbie (with laid edges) just in time to walk the BET Awards blue carpet wearing a bright pink draped dress by Moschino with turquoise full-length evening gloves.

“Ice Me Out” rapper Kash Doll went bold with a red gown that flaunted her voluptuous curves, which she paired with matching full-length satin gloves.

(Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)















Celebrity hairstylist Cliff Vmir blinded us all with a bright green neon look by TLZ L'femme with matching gloves, Gucci belt and massive hat with colorful fringe details. Are we looking at the must-have accessory for 2019? Possibly! Excuse us while we go pick up our gloves.