Looking Like Schmoney!: Cardi B Switches Out of Green Chaps Into A Custom Nicolas Jebran Gown

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Last night (June 23), Cardi B snagged the Album of the Year award at the 2019 BET Awards—and naturally, she did it in grand fashion!
After opening the awards with a fiery performance of her hits “Press” and “Clout” with her rapper husband, Offset, the 26-year-old happily accepted her award wearing a custom bright green Nicolas Jebran gown featuring loads of gems, a dramatic low-cut braided neckline, flared-out shoulders, a structured bodice and plenty of fringe.
Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi looked like Money, as she chose to complete her look with a pair of stylish bedazzled Miu Miu sandals.
It's without a doubt the mother-of-one continues to dazzle us with her custom-made fashions and hit-making music.
Keep scrolling to see Cardi's okurr-worthy acceptance speech below.
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS