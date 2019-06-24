Looking Like Schmoney!: Cardi B Switches Out of Green Chaps Into A Custom Nicolas Jebran Gown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cardi B during the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

Looking Like Schmoney!: Cardi B Switches Out of Green Chaps Into A Custom Nicolas Jebran Gown

The "Money" rapper dazzled in green at the 2019 BET Awards.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Last night (June 23), Cardi B snagged the Album of the Year award at the 2019 BET Awards—and naturally, she did it in grand fashion!

Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award onstage during the 2019 BET awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

After opening the awards with a fiery performance of her hits “Press” and “Clout” with her rapper husband, Offset, the 26-year-old happily accepted her award wearing a custom bright green Nicolas Jebran gown featuring loads of gems, a dramatic low-cut braided neckline, flared-out shoulders, a structured bodice and plenty of fringe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Cardi B during the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi looked like Money, as she chose to complete her look with a pair of stylish bedazzled Miu Miu sandals.

It's without a doubt the mother-of-one continues to dazzle us with her custom-made fashions and hit-making music.

Keep scrolling to see Cardi's okurr-worthy acceptance speech below.

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style