Looking Like Schmoney!: Cardi B Switches Out of Green Chaps Into A Custom Nicolas Jebran Gown

Written by Tweety Elitou

Last night (June 23), Cardi B snagged the Album of the Year award at the 2019 BET Awards—and naturally, she did it in grand fashion!

After opening the awards with a fiery performance of her hits “Press” and “Clout” with her rapper husband, Offset, the 26-year-old happily accepted her award wearing a custom bright green Nicolas Jebran gown featuring loads of gems, a dramatic low-cut braided neckline, flared-out shoulders, a structured bodice and plenty of fringe.

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET)















Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi looked like Money, as she chose to complete her look with a pair of stylish bedazzled Miu Miu sandals.

It's without a doubt the mother-of-one continues to dazzle us with her custom-made fashions and hit-making music. Keep scrolling to see Cardi's okurr-worthy acceptance speech below.