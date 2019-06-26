Behold, Lil Nas X's Extremely Popular Wrangler Booty-Shorts Are Back

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Lil Nas X poses for a portrait at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

With a 1,300 person wait-list, they are in high demand!

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Fans went wild after learning about Lil Nas X’s collaboration with popular country fashion brand Wrangler! 

While some had issues with the self-proclaimed "Country Trap" rapper’s limited-edition capsule collection, the proof is in the receipts that haters can’t block your blessings! 

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

With an extensive wait-list of 1,300 people wanting to flaunt their ass(sets) in the collection’s women's cut-off denim shorts, the booty shorts are finally back by-popular-demand -- and many are raving! 

Following the success of their initial debut, the $79 shorts of the summer are once again available at Wrangler.com.

(Photo: wrangler)

Best known for his breakout single, "Old Town Road,” the 20-year-old Georgia-native is proving to everyone “can't nobody tell me nothin'.”

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

