Behold, Lil Nas X's Extremely Popular Wrangler Booty-Shorts Are Back

Written by Tweety Elitou

Fans went wild after learning about Lil Nas X’s collaboration with popular country fashion brand Wrangler! While some had issues with the self-proclaimed "Country Trap" rapper’s limited-edition capsule collection, the proof is in the receipts that haters can’t block your blessings!

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)















With an extensive wait-list of 1,300 people wanting to flaunt their ass(sets) in the collection’s women's cut-off denim shorts, the booty shorts are finally back by-popular-demand -- and many are raving! Following the success of their initial debut, the $79 shorts of the summer are once again available at Wrangler.com.

Best known for his breakout single, "Old Town Road,” the 20-year-old Georgia-native is proving to everyone “can't nobody tell me nothin'.”