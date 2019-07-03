Serena Williams Goes After Her 8th Wimbledon Title In A New Custom Tennis Outfit With Glitter Brooch, Sneakers, And Nails To Match

JULY 02: Serena Williams Wears a custom white nike tennis dress at Wimbledon in London.

The "Broosh" has 34 crystals, the age at which Serena won her most recent London Slam in 2016.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Serena Williams may already be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and she’s back serving and styling on the court. The 37-year-old mogul hit the court at Wimbledon in London against Giulia Gatto-Monticone. Serena took home the win wearing a custom white Nike cut-out dress with a crystal swoosh brooch and matching Nike swoosh crystal embellished sneakers. 

(Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Serena’s custom “broosh”  (Swoosh Brooch) has 34 Swarovski crystals to signify the age at which Serena won her most recent London Slam in 2016. The accessory was inspired by decorative jewelry from past generations. "I also wanted her to feel like it was something her grandmother could have worn, but of course give it a modern spin and make it just right for Serena," says Abby Swancutt, Global Design Director for NikeCourt. 

 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: JULY 02: Serena Williams Wears a custom white Nike tennis dress and jacket Wimbledon in London.
(Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
US player Serena Williams holds the ball before serving to Italia's Giulia Gatto-Monticone during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019.
(Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

 The GOAT accented the look with a white sheer Nike jacket and gold glitter nails. 

 

(Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

