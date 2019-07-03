Serena Williams Goes After Her 8th Wimbledon Title In A New Custom Tennis Outfit With Glitter Brooch, Sneakers, And Nails To Match

Serena Williams may already be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and she’s back serving and styling on the court. The 37-year-old mogul hit the court at Wimbledon in London against Giulia Gatto-Monticone. Serena took home the win wearing a custom white Nike cut-out dress with a crystal swoosh brooch and matching Nike swoosh crystal embellished sneakers.

Serena’s custom “broosh” (Swoosh Brooch) has 34 Swarovski crystals to signify the age at which Serena won her most recent London Slam in 2016. The accessory was inspired by decorative jewelry from past generations. "I also wanted her to feel like it was something her grandmother could have worn, but of course give it a modern spin and make it just right for Serena," says Abby Swancutt, Global Design Director for NikeCourt.