Don't Call Her Bougie! Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her $15k Cartier Wedding Earrings To Baby Archie’s Christening

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle smiling directly at the camera. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

Don't Call Her Bougie! Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her $15k Cartier Wedding Earrings To Baby Archie’s Christening

She's always thinking of her family!

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Our favorite duchess, Meghan Markle, proves that she is both sentimental and practical when it comes to her jewelry accessories. 

On July 6 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at his christening held at Windsor Castle just two months after his birth

Not feeling the need to spend money on more jewelry, Meghan Markle showed her practical side by adorning her ears with the pair of Galanterie de Cartier diamond studs that she wore on her wedding day in May 2018. We also noticed this gesture as sentimental especially since the young lad is a product of their special union. 

ICYMI: This isn’t the first time Meghan has used her jewelry to send sentimental messages that any fan of the royal princess would notice. The 37-year-old new mom was spotted on July 4 supporting her BFF, Serena Williams, at Wimbledon wearing a chain featuring a small “A” in honor of her son. 

How sweet is she?

(Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style