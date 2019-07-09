Don't Call Her Bougie! Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her $15k Cartier Wedding Earrings To Baby Archie’s Christening

Our favorite duchess, Meghan Markle, proves that she is both sentimental and practical when it comes to her jewelry accessories.

On July 6 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at his christening held at Windsor Castle just two months after his birth.

Not feeling the need to spend money on more jewelry, Meghan Markle showed her practical side by adorning her ears with the pair of Galanterie de Cartier diamond studs that she wore on her wedding day in May 2018. We also noticed this gesture as sentimental especially since the young lad is a product of their special union.