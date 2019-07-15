A Milli! Lil Wayne Flexes His Design Skills With A New Collection With American Eagle

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
When making the street your runway, the goal is to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank—well, thanks to Lil Wayne’s new collaboration with American Eagle, looking like a "A Milli" may be more achievable than you think!
Styled with Young Money graphics, the exclusive AE x Young Money collection will boast a 25-piece assortment of men's streetwear clothing and accessories. Think tie-dye and color-blocked jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, boxers, socks, hats and more!
“I know my fans wear and love the brand, so we came together to co-create a collection that blends my personality with American Eagle's iconic style,” Lil Wayne said, WWD reports.
“We designed the AE x Young Money collection with purpose and pride. Whether it's my music or my style, I have always used both as an outlet for creativity and to live my truth — without apologies. American Eagle gets it. The brand celebrates individuality, and to me, that's something I want to be a part of.”
With an assortment of sizes available, the collection officially drops in stores and online on August 10, with prices ranging from $8 to $100.
Take a peek at the items you can cop from the AE x Young Money collection below:
We don't know about you, but just seeing these looks make us want to party like a rock star, but best believe we won't let our items out of our sight!
According to Weezy, he's already been "living" in the tie-dye print pieces and oversize hoodies from his collection while on tour, but his "pieces keep going missing." Yikes!
(Photo: Mayan Toledano)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS