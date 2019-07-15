A Milli! Lil Wayne Flexes His Design Skills With A New Collection With American Eagle

When making the street your runway, the goal is to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank—well, thanks to Lil Wayne ’s new collaboration with American Eagle , looking like a "A Milli" may be more achievable than you think!

Styled with Young Money graphics, the exclusive AE x Young Money collection will boast a 25-piece assortment of men's streetwear clothing and accessories. Think tie-dye and color-blocked jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, boxers, socks, hats and more!

“I know my fans wear and love the brand, so we came together to co-create a collection that blends my personality with American Eagle's iconic style,” Lil Wayne said, WWD reports.

“We designed the AE x Young Money collection with purpose and pride. Whether it's my music or my style, I have always used both as an outlet for creativity and to live my truth — without apologies. American Eagle gets it. The brand celebrates individuality, and to me, that's something I want to be a part of.”