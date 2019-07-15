A Milli! Lil Wayne Flexes His Design Skills With A New Collection With American Eagle

Lil Wayne poses in hoodie from his new collaboration with American Eagle, AE x Young Money. (Photo: Mayan Toledano)

The exclusive AE x Young Money collection drops August 10.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

When making the street your runway, the goal is to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank—well, thanks to Lil Wayne’s new collaboration with American Eagle, looking like a "A Milli" may be more achievable than you think!

Styled with Young Money graphics, the exclusive AE x Young Money collection will boast a 25-piece assortment of men's streetwear clothing and accessories. Think tie-dye and color-blocked jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, boxers, socks, hats and more!

“I know my fans wear and love the brand, so we came together to co-create a collection that blends my personality with American Eagle's iconic style,” Lil Wayne said, WWD reports.

“We designed the AE x Young Money collection with purpose and pride. Whether it's my music or my style, I have always used both as an outlet for creativity and to live my truth — without apologies. American Eagle gets it. The brand celebrates individuality, and to me, that's something I want to be a part of.”

With an assortment of sizes available, the collection officially drops in stores and online on August 10, with prices ranging from $8 to $100.

Take a peek at the items you can cop from the AE x Young Money collection below:

We don't know about you, but just seeing these looks make us want to party like a rock star, but best believe we won't let our items out of our sight! 

According to Weezy, he's already been "living" in the tie-dye print pieces and oversize hoodies from his collection while on tour, but his "pieces keep going missing." Yikes! 

