Chanel Hires A White Woman To Be Their New Head Of Diversity – Is That Okay?

Chanel is the latest brand to hire someone to lead the initiative on diversity and inclusion for the first time. According to Business of Fashion, Chanel hired Fiona Pargeter to lead the efforts. Although it’s great that the historical fashion house saw a need to fill the role, the woman they hired is Caucasian.

With European luxury fashion houses under scrutiny for lack of sensitivity around products that are insulting to people of color, Chanel hiring a white woman to lead this role seems counterintuitive.

After Gucci and Prada released bigoted and insensitive items, they enlisted a team of people including Dapper Dan and Ava DuVernay to lead their initiatives. H&M also hired a Black woman, Ezinne Kwubiri, to lead their diversity and inclusion team after backlash surrounding their “coolest kid in the jungle” T-shirt.