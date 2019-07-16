Zendaya's Collection With Tommy Hilfiger Will Have A Historical Show At The Apollo Theater

Written by Tweety Elitou

If you thought that the TommyxZendaya Spring/Summer collection for 2019 was an epic experience for the books, then wait until you hear what they have cooking for the fall. On September 8, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and global brand ambassador Zendaya will be bringing their inclusive and diverse show to the Apollo Theater in Harlem, which opened its doors to African-American talents in 1934. That’s right, the legendary stage that helped launch the careers of amazing artists like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne and more will be the place to be for New York Fashion Week.

According to Complex, Tommy Hilfiger states that the new collection will “take cues from these strong and confident women, reimagining era-defining power dressing with a bold modern edge.” The streets are still buzzing about the TommyNow Spring 2019 show in Paris, which showcased a majority of brown and beautiful models, including women who changed the face and game of fashion when it came to serving us glitz and glam on the runway. Pat Cleveland, Veronica Webb and Beverly Johnson walked the catwalk and served us looks to die for, but it was the closing with iconic muse Grace Jones that sent the show and collection into orbit.

The show paid a special nod to the historic 1973 French-U.S. "Battle of Versailles" fashion show, in which American designers were pitted against European designers to raise money for the Chateau de Versailles' restoration. The collection from Spring TommyNow was filled with pieces reminiscent of the glamorous '70s disco era with plenty of new fashion flair.

"After traveling the world with TOMMYNOW and an unforgettable show in Paris with Zendaya, I’m excited to return to where our 'See Now, Buy Now' journey started,” Tommy Hilfiger says. “Zendaya’s desire to bring TOMMYNOW to Harlem felt like an amazing next step in expressing her vision for the future. Her statement-making point of view in everything she does is what makes her such an inspiring collaborator – it is an honor to continue to provide her with a platform in the fashion industry to share this.” As we anxiously await the new line, shoppers will be excited to know that Tommy's "See Now, Buy Now" concept will continue. TommyxZendaya runway looks will be available for immediate purchase in more than 70 countries across the globe, including on the brand's website, in Tommy Hilfiger stores, and through select wholesale partners.