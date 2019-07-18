Idris Elba Expands His Talents Debuting A New Clothing Line With Himself As The Muse

Written by Tira Urquhart

Idris Elba has been pretty busy lately! After marrying the love of his life, Sabrina Dhowre and releasing brand new music, the actor just expanded his growing business portfolio. Introducing his new clothing line named “2-HR SET.” The unisex line launched in the UK last year has been selling out, and has now been released worldwide.

“A two-hour set is the acid test for a DJ. But for me, I’ve taken this idea a step further. Whether I’m behind the decks on stage, in the gym, or studying a new script, I’ll give myself two hours and really get stuff done. It’s my window to go for it,” said Idris. The London-bred actor also teamed up with fellow brit, Fatboy Slim, collaborating on a line of pieces with political statements. “Don’t Stab Your Future,” is one of the slogans on the tops. Proceeds from that collection will benefit Faz Amnesty. Alex Paul’s organization aimed at preventing knife and gun crimes.

This latest collection features a line of hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, hats and rubber slides. Click here to purchase items from the collection.