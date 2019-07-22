Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys Jungle-Print Versace Dress Is Now Available As $1K Limited-Edition Sneakers

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards when the singer decided to flaunt her flawless skin in a super revealing jungle-print Versace dress.

Deemed the “biggest fashion moment ever” by J.Lo herself , nearly 20 years later, fans are still trying to find ways to relive the iconic moment! Now, thanks to a collaboration between Versace and lifestyle brand Concepts , it’s quite possible with these limited-edition “Chain Reaction” sneakers!

A post shared by CONCEPTS (@cncpts) on Jul 15, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

As you may notice, the sneakers—available in men and women sizes—flaunt Versace’s iconic jungle-print pattern.

Want to cop the luxury sneakers recently released in honor the dress’ 20th anniversary and J.Lo’s 50th birthday this week? Get ready to spend a pretty penny!