Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys Jungle-Print Versace Dress Is Now Available As $1K Limited-Edition Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on Febuary 23, 2000 (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

It's available just in time to honor the dress’ 20th anniversary and J.Lo’s 50th birthday!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards when the singer decided to flaunt her flawless skin in a super revealing jungle-print Versace dress. 

(Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Deemed the “biggest fashion moment ever” by J.Lo herself, nearly 20 years later, fans are still trying to find ways to relive the iconic moment! Now, thanks to a collaboration between Versace and lifestyle brand Concepts, it’s quite possible with these limited-edition “Chain Reaction” sneakers! 

As you may notice, the sneakers—available in men and women sizes—flaunt Versace’s iconic jungle-print pattern.

Want to cop the luxury sneakers recently released in honor the dress’ 20th anniversary and J.Lo’s 50th birthday this week? Get ready to spend a pretty penny! 

Versace Chain Reaction (Green Emerald) - $1,075
(Photo: cncpts.com)

The Concepts x Versace Women's Chain Reaction sneakers featuring a lightweight chain-linked rubber sole, braille “love” pattern on the toe, a Greek Key pattern and translucent Emerald Versace Medusa head on the heel will cost you $1,075! 

(Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

