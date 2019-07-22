Will Smith Calls On Willow To Give Him Modeling Advice For His Latest Moncler Campaign

Written by Gina Conteh

There’s not much that the Smith family can’t do, and they prove that to us more and more every single day. Will Smith is showing that he truly is a multi-faceted artist starring in his first-ever fashion campaign! The entire Smith family is full of artists, and they’ve all dabbled in almost every industry with their music, fashion, acting and even entrepreneurship! Jada Pinkett, Willow and Jaden Smith have all flaunted their modeling chops over the years, while Will Smith has stuck to rapping, acting or producing. But after becoming an instant social media sensation, the 50-year-old entertainment powerhouse continues to add more and more to his professional portfolio!

(Photo courtesy of Moncler)















Will has been enlisted as the face of Moncler’s “Genius Is Born Crazy” campaign, which celebrates the crazy that comes with genius along with the “…inner battles, daring spirit, explorative mind and fearless dedication,” according to Moncler's press release. Who better to represent that than the crazy genius that is Will Smith? Check Out What Will Smith Had To Say About His Newest Gig In His First Fashion Campaign:

Even Will seems pretty surprised that he can now call himself a model! In the shoot, shot by Tim Walker, the brand says they aimed to capture a visual representation of the notion of genius using Will’s creativity throughout his fruitful career as a catalyst for their new project. We’re definitely still in awe of the iconic Moncler Genius collection the luxury outerwear brand debuted during this year’s Milan Fashion Week with model and designer Leya Kebede at the helm. The collection served almost as a redemption song after they came under fire for the release of their “Malfi” jacket and shirt featuring a character in blackface. Despite this, the Italian brand believes that their own crazy is what's kept their brand at the forefront, initially as performance gear and now as a global luxury brand, and says, “What may initially be deemed radical or impossible has the potential to become genius. There is a crazy streak in Moncler’s own DNA that has been, throughout the years, a source of constant creativity.” Capturing the genius that is Will Smith may seem to be a difficult feat, but Moncler definitely did it with this campaign! We can't wait to see Will continue to compete with the rest of his family as a model!