Megan Thee Stallion Gets A Blinged-Out Custom Made Name Plate Necklace With A Matching Bracelet

Megan Thee Stallion at Pretty Little Thing's BET awards pre-party. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Find out who showered ‘Hot Girl Meg’ with these lavish gifts.

Published 1 hour ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Meg Thee Stallion is definitely having a Hot Girl Summer, but it seems that Carl Crawford, the CEO of 1501 Record Label, thinks it's time that she cooled off. 

Yesterday, Carl posted a message on his Instagram to surprise his star artist with a gift.

“Y’all tag “Hot Girl Meg” @theestallion and let her know her that if this Hot Girl summer gets to hot that this “new ice” will cool her down‼️‼️ Shout out to @iceman_nick for this dope piece.”

Yes! This gorgeous necklace and plate was created by Houston’s Iceman Nick, who has created pieces for several celebrities. 

When Meg Thee Stallion got word of her necklace that was accompanied with a bracelet, she was more than elated. 

“YOU KNO WE FROM HOUSTON TEXAS SO @1501_certified_ent HAD TO DO IT BIG FOR ME 😭 I cannot believe you kept this from me !!! Thank you so much for believing in me and riding with me ❤️❤️❤️ shout out to @iceman_nick #1501queen BEST CEO EVER.”

What an awesome reward from one boss to another. Let's wish Meg Thee Stallion a continued successful career. 

(Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images)

