Secure The Bag: Balenciaga Releases A $740 Water Carrier

Luxury brands sometimes release items that make us just say, "Wow! Is this worth the money"?! Balenciaga just released a $742 cross-body bag designed to carry your phone - or your water bottle.

The trendy bag came down the runway during Paris Fashion Week as a part of their winter 2019 collection in a black, white, and grey version with a red colorway dropping soon.

The Phone Holder Bag was inspired by the gray paper shopping bags at Balenciaga stores. But instead of paper, the bags are made of leather. Balenciaga’s designer, Demna Gvasalia, told Vogue the bag was, “[her] ode to the customer, to people who actually go shopping for fashion.”

With petite bags ruling the fashion world right now, this bag is in the running for one of the smallest bag out there.