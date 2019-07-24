T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Releases Clothing Collection

Zonnique Pullins releases clothing collection with Luxe Kills.

The perfect looks to close out your summer!

We all know that T.I. and Tiny Harris’ royal family of Atlanta loves showing out in their best fashion, and their eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is always slaying. The 23-year-old is flexin’ her fashion chops by releasing her first-ever fashion collaboration with the online retailer Luxe Kills.

Our faves have definitely been dropping straight fire when it comes to clothing collaborations and collections that had us looking good all summer long -- for an affordable price! OG Kimora Lee Simmons relaunched Baby Phat so we could all take it back to the early 2000s. Our sultry, R&B queen Ashanti gave us a sexy swimsuit collection that had us booking our latest tropical vacation. And Jordyn Woods gave us the confidence to flaunt our curves in her sexy AF dresses from her collection. Now we stan Zonnique giving us a sporty slay collection to close out our summer!

 

The 23-year-old singer teamed up with the online clothing retailer Luxe Kills to release a collection offering dope styles from tracksuits to PVC, neon heels. And the best thing is that it’s real affordable, which you know we love, with prices starting at $26!

 

This girl is making some serious money moves! Zonnique’s parents support their daughter’s latest business venture posting her promotion photo on their Instagrams with T.I. saying, “Y’all stop what you doin and go check out (wit ya [credit cards]) my baby girl’s @zonniquejailee new collab w @luxekills OUT NOW!!,” and Tiny posting, “Make sure y’all check out my 1st @zonniquejailee new line which she teamed up with @luxekills #ProudOfMyOriginalLuvBug.” We love a supportive fam!

If you want to cop your latest summer ‘fit from Zonnique Pullins’ Luxe Kills collection, click here!

 

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

