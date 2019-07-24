T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Releases Clothing Collection

We all know that T.I. and Tiny Harris’ royal family of Atlanta loves showing out in their best fashion, and their eldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, is always slaying. The 23-year-old is flexin’ her fashion chops by releasing her first-ever fashion collaboration with the online retailer Luxe Kills.

Our faves have definitely been dropping straight fire when it comes to clothing collaborations and collections that had us looking good all summer long -- for an affordable price! OG Kimora Lee Simmons relaunched Baby Phat so we could all take it back to the early 2000s. Our sultry, R&B queen Ashanti gave us a sexy swimsuit collection that had us booking our latest tropical vacation. And Jordyn Woods gave us the confidence to flaunt our curves in her sexy AF dresses from her collection. Now we stan Zonnique giving us a sporty slay collection to close out our summer!