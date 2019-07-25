Yara Shahidi Joins Michael B. Jordan To Model In The Latest Coach Campaign

19-year-old star Yara Shahidi has been a busy young woman. With her hit TV show, Grown-ish, and now joining Michael B. Jordan as the newest face of Coach, this girl is booked, busy, and blessed.

For its Fall 2019 collection, Coach chose the theme of "Dream It Real," which includes Yara and Michael modeling pieces from the latest collection. The campaign follows a group of young people in New York City who are on a quest to follow their dreams. “The spirit of New York City, inspiring 21st Century dreamers everywhere to believe in themselves and life’s infinite possibilities." According to a release in PEOPLE magazine.

Yara teased her 3.8 million Instagram followers posting a snippet of the campaign video, yesterday (July 24) with the caption reading: “#Dreamitreal Join us.....tomorrow #coachny”