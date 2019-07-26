Got It From Her Mama: Kylie Jenner Teases 1-Year-Old Stormi Webster’s Upcoming Merch Line

It’s pretty clear that Stormi Webster is already claiming the top spot as the most fashionable KarJenner baby. Now, Kylie Jenner seems to be coming for Kris Jenner’s momager crown by releasing a Stormi-themed clothing line!

I know I’m not the only one who feels my 1st birthday party was pretty inadequate compared to Stormi’s Stormiworld-themed party in February. My favorite part was definitely the special edition Astorworld tour merch that Travis Scott made for his little one that included a beanie and rainbow, tie-dye hoodie featuring cloud logos and the phrase, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.”