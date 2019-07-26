Got It From Her Mama: Kylie Jenner Teases 1-Year-Old Stormi Webster’s Upcoming Merch Line

Got It From Her Mama: Kylie Jenner Teases 1-Year-Old Stormi Webster’s Upcoming Merch Line

Stormi’s billionaire momma is securing their bag!

It’s pretty clear that Stormi Webster is already claiming the top spot as the most fashionable KarJenner baby. Now, Kylie Jenner seems to be coming for Kris Jenner’s momager crown by releasing a Stormi-themed clothing line!

I know I’m not the only one who feels my 1st birthday party was pretty inadequate compared to Stormi’s Stormiworld-themed party in February. My favorite part was definitely the special edition Astorworld tour merch that Travis Scott made for his little one that included a beanie and rainbow, tie-dye hoodie featuring cloud logos and the phrase, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.”

i had to go all out for my baby. #StormiWorld

Kylie is securing the bag for Stormi and is teasing her Stormi World children’s clothing line! The 21-year-old mom took to Instagram to tease her new children’s clothing line and captioning the photo, “who’s ready for Stormi merch?”

Kylie recently had some trademarking issues with her cult-following skin-care line, Kylie Skin. Before this, Kylie trademarked “Stormi World” as well as “Kylie Baby,” which is set to include items like bottles, strollers and cribs.

Stormi Webster is not only a mini-fashionista in training, but she and Kylie Jenner may be set to be the next mommy-daughter mogul duo in their family!

