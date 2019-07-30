Former Fenty Model Lies About Being Transgender To Evade Backlash From Previous Transphobic Tweets

Written by Tweety Elitou

In strange news, popular model Carissa Pinkston is sitting in hot water after lying about being transgender. In May 2019, on her Facebook, the 20-year-old model began writing under the name Rissa Danielle. Twice she made not-so-sensitive remarks that targeted the transgender community.

These comments resulted in the Savage x Fenty model, known for her freckles in many fashion editorials, being dropped from her agency’s roster. Two months later, after receiving heavy backlash for her comments, she later apologized and “came out” to the world as a transwoman.

Not here for the BS, the modeling world stepped up and exposed Carissa for lying and trying to receive clout after making transphobic comments. One model, Aleece Wilson, spoke out to make it clear that she knew that Carissa was a cis-woman and calling her out was not transphobic. “I don’t appreciate people trying to associate my name with being transphobic at ALL,” Wilson wrote. “Y’all must have forgot about the transphobic ass rant sis went on before MONTHS ago then NOW she decides to ‘come out’ as a trans woman and sis BEEN fired.”

Another model to speak out is Black trans model Aaron Philip, who is represented by Elite and knows Pinkston through the agency and mutual friends.

imagine being a model who got exposed for being a raging transphobe/saying extremely transphobic shit in the past and then resorting to LYING ABOUT BEING TRANSGENDER ONLINE FOR CLOUT IN ATTEMPT TO SAVE YOUR CAREER...? i know this person irl and she is SO CISGENDER?? Y’ALL I-? pic.twitter.com/GtB55p8Cr5 — aaron philip (@aaronphilipxo) July 23, 2019

Recently, the young woman has shared her apology via Instagram and said that she panicked when she lied about being transgender.

Today, Carissa no longer has an Instagram or Twitter account. Let’s hope that she is mentally sound at this time and that she receives the assistance that she needs to be more understanding of the LGBTQ community.