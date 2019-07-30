Black Excellence!: Kerby Jean Raymond Is The New Artistic Director At Reebok

Kerby Jean-Raymond has been named the new Artistic Director of Reebok. The Pyer Moss designer and Creative Director has had a partnership with Reebok for sometime, launching his highly coveted Pyer Moss x Reebok collection.

The 31-year-old designer has been a trailblazer in the fashion industry, using politics and art to create his iconic looks. Issa Rae wore a dress designed by him at the 2018 CFDA awards with a sash that read "Every Ni**a Is A Star." Lena Waithe is also a supporter of the line walking the pink carpet with Kerby at the 2019 Met Gala - paying homage to the real "Camp" movement.

“When I pitched the concept of ‘Studies___’ to Reebok, it was largely because I was inspired by their roster of talent. What we are creating with ‘Reebok by Pyer Moss’ is amazing and I wanted to share that vision across the entire company. My vision is to not only work with existing Reebok talent and partners; it’s also to champion new ones,” said Kerby Jean-Raymond. “Having this division at Reebok allows me to provide a pathway for bringing in designers, artists and personalities that we feel can marry well with the Reebok brand. As the first designer to ever work with Reebok in this capacity, I feel honored to be a part of such an important moment in the brand's history. The Reebok leadership team sees a vision for the brand that’s bold and unapologetic and I’m happy to be working with them.”

This man continues to display black excellence at it's finest!