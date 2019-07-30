Black Excellence!: Kerby Jean Raymond Is The New Artistic Director At Reebok

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kerby Jean-Raymond has been named the new Artistic Director of Reebok. The Pyer Moss designer and Creative Director has had a partnership with Reebok for sometime, launching his highly coveted Pyer Moss x Reebok collection.
The 31-year-old designer has been a trailblazer in the fashion industry, using politics and art to create his iconic looks. Issa Rae wore a dress designed by him at the 2018 CFDA awards with a sash that read "Every Ni**a Is A Star." Lena Waithe is also a supporter of the line walking the pink carpet with Kerby at the 2019 Met Gala - paying homage to the real "Camp" movement.
“When I pitched the concept of ‘Studies___’ to Reebok, it was largely because I was inspired by their roster of talent. What we are creating with ‘Reebok by Pyer Moss’ is amazing and I wanted to share that vision across the entire company. My vision is to not only work with existing Reebok talent and partners; it’s also to champion new ones,” said Kerby Jean-Raymond. “Having this division at Reebok allows me to provide a pathway for bringing in designers, artists and personalities that we feel can marry well with the Reebok brand. As the first designer to ever work with Reebok in this capacity, I feel honored to be a part of such an important moment in the brand's history. The Reebok leadership team sees a vision for the brand that’s bold and unapologetic and I’m happy to be working with them.”
This man continues to display black excellence at it's finest!
(Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
