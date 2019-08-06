Exclusive: The Designer Behind Rihanna’s Custom 2019 Crop Over Pink Feather Dress Reveals It Was Made In Just 2 Days

Celebrating the 200-year tradition that marks the end of the sugar cane season, the Bajan beauty glowed in her native Barbados on Monday (Aug. 5) wearing a remarkable pink ensemble.

After a year hiatus, Rihanna blessed us with her presence at the 2019 Crop Over Carnival--and naturally, she did it in grand fashion!

Styled by Jahleel Weaver , Rih's custom pink mini dress created by designer, David Laport , feautured some seriously voluminous feathers, which were made of real ostrich feather's dyed in various shades of pink.

We caught up with the Dutch designer, David Laport, who told us that this was his first time working with Rihanna. Her team reached out to him with only 48 hours-notice, but he was up for the challenge.

"We never worked together before and I am a fan so this was super exciting. The request came in quite a last-minute, so we didn’t have that much time to make the dress. In total, we had 2 days and 2 nights. For a made-to-measure piece, this is very little time…." David explained.

The custom feather look is is inspired by a collection called “Sculptural Flower” from a previous season. “The inspiration for the dress came from a collaboration I had with the Dutch National Ballet,” said David. His brand is only five years old and he has already dressed notable celebrities such as Solange for the 2016 MET Gala.

“I am pleasantly surprised by how busy we have been the last couple of years with such amazing projects and a lot of different made-to-measure assignments. Next, to our couture service, we make small ready-to-wear collections in order.”

A style like the custom dress Rih Rih wore starts around $4,491 (4000 euro).

Related: Rihanna Touches Down In Barbados For Crop Over Festival Wearing $1.2K 'Fit