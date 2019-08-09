Retired Baller Dwyane Wade Explains Why He ‘Freaked Out’ Over The Prices At Old Navy

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are definitely living their best married lives! From their lavish vacation life traveling the world or welcoming their sassy bundle of joy, Kaavia James Union Wade , the Wades are having a carefree year now that Dwyane has retired from the game.

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is definitely enjoying retired life! You may be wondering what this baller is loving most about being retired. Apparently, it’s doing his own shopping at stores like Old Navy!

ICYMI : Gabrielle stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden in May and said that she was helping her hubby adjust to life after the NBA. The actress revealed that Dwyane assumed milk was $20 and was even astounded by the colorful, khaki filled shop that is Old Navy.

While we completely understand why an NBA player has never been to Old Navy, Dwyane Wade is finally clearing up why he was so surprised by the affordable prices at Old Navy in his recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

In the interview, Dwyane explained that being super famous came with being recognized every time he left the house, especially in Miami. Because of this, he explained that he hadn’t been shopping in an actual store for a very long time and had a stylist buying all of his clothing.

“I don’t really know the prices of stuff. So I go into Old Navy and I start buying stuff. So I grabbed what I felt was like, a lot of stuff, like it’s got to be $100,000. Not $100,000 but just speaking in that sense,” Dwyane explained. “I got up to the register and it was like $500. I was like, ‘Holy s**t, I thought this was way more.’ So I’m kind of freaking out about that kind of stuff.”

We’re glad to see that Dwyane Wade finally gets to be like the rest of us and enjoy those affordable prices from every day stores! He also explained that the best part of being retired was feeling that he now feels complete after his illustrious basketball career.

“I needed that for my career to be complete. I needed to show the world who I was as a basketball player, I needed that time where I didn’t have help. I needed everything about the game and I feel like I accomplished everything I wanted to. With that being said, I walk away just smiling and happy with what I did in that phase of my life. I got so much more life left so now I’m focused on what can I accomplish in this life.”

It's so great seeing Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union enjoying life with their family and taking on this new phase in life. We can’t wait to see all the khakis Dwyane will be rocking in the future!