Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday In A $4K Mini Dress And Brand New Bling From Rapper Bae, Travis Scott

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner is living her best life (and enjoying her 22nd birthday!) aboard a $250 million private mega-yacht she copped for a whopping $1.2 million per week. Related: Kylie Jenner Takes Italy Wearing A Dreamy Versace Set On Her Birthday Vacation With Travis Scott On Saturday (Aug. 10), the “Self-Made Billionaire” took some time to flaunt her birthday cheer on Instagram while sailing the coast of Italy with her close friends and family, including her boyfriend Travis Scott, their 18-month-old baby girl, Stormi, and her mother Kris Jenner.

Related: Kylie Jenner Will Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday On A $250 Million Dollar Yacht Soaking up the sun in a bold pink feathery mini-dress ($3,848) by The Attico, and Sorella neon yellow rectangular sunglasses ($15), the 22-year-old makeup mogul posed with confidence as she stood beside floral decorations honoring her birthday milestone. Along with photos showing off her fancy birthday breakfast and a hallway filled with balloons, Kylie snapped a selfie of her birthday attire and we couldn’t stop staring at her brand new bling! Turns out, Kylie’s new diamond-encrusted chain, featuring her signature Kylie Cosmetics logo, is courtesy of her doting boyfriend, Travis, who kicked off her birthday celebrations earlier this week with a home filled with rose petals.

“Omg,” she captioned her Instagram story showing off her blinding birthday gift. Giving a birthday shout out to the mother of his child, Travis posted a series of photos on Instagram with his “wifey,” along with the caption: “Happy Bday Wifey. Every day I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman every day is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya!!!”

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!