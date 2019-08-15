Cardi B’s Blonde Ponytail Is Her Reebok Campaign Costar In New Visuals For Athleisure Line

Reebok’s “Meet You There” campaign features a very familiar face, okurrr! Yes, the brand’s ambassador and one of our favorite femcee, Cardi B stars in the newly dropped visuals for their latest unisex athleisure line. Campaign boasts “individual style” and “personal expression” so of course Cardi would be a perfect fit.

Speaking of ‘fits, the street style and work out combo designs are colorful and vibrant for anyone trying to live their best hot girl (or hot boy) last days of summer. Cardi is shown wearing a blue and green sports bra featuring the Reebok logo across the band, matching shorts, a wind breaker and a fly pair of kicks.

Check out Cardi In Reebok’s new campaign: