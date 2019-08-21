Real Recognize Real!: Rihanna Bought The “Entire Archive Of Baby Phat"

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Baby Phat made a comeback and according to The Cut, Rihanna has been a fan since the beginning.
The Cut recently published a profile on Kimora Lee Simmons, surrounding her iconic Baby Phat brand. “The clothing brand Simmons ran from 1999 to 2010, was a billion-dollar company built on the lifestyle she embodied.” According to The Cut.
In the article, writer, Allison P. Davis mentioned that Rihanna is a huge fan of the nostalgic brand who is responsible for bridging the gap in hip-hop and high fashion for the 2000s. Riri asked her team to try and find original pieces from the line.
“The vintage purveyor and fashion historian Gabriel Held reports selling his entire archive of the brand to Rihanna last year.” Said Allison.
Related: Baby Phat X Forever 21 Just Dropped: Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughters And Diddy's Twins Are Modeling
Meanwhile, the R&B superstar turned business mogul is working with LVMH, releasing her luxury FENTY line that sold out within minutes. Riri revealed that she worked closely with LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive, Bernard Arnault, to get her creative "vision" perfect.
There is no surprise that 31-year-old star is a fan of Kimora Lee Simmons since both women are trailblazers in the hip-hop and fashion industries.
The Baby Phat x F21 collection relaunched with a small capsule collection in June. We can’t wait to see what Kimora releases next!
Related: Rihanna Is Bringing Her FENTY Pop-Up To NYC And Her Navy Can't Help But Pour It Up
(Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage, MICHAEL PLUNKETT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS