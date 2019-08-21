Real Recognize Real!: Rihanna Bought The “Entire Archive Of Baby Phat"

Rihanna, Kimora Lee Simmons

Real Recognize Real!: Rihanna Bought The “Entire Archive Of Baby Phat"

According to "The Cut" magazine, Riri is a fan of the nostalgic brand.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Baby Phat made a comeback and according to The Cut, Rihanna has been a fan since the beginning.

The Cut recently published a profile on Kimora Lee Simmons, surrounding her iconic Baby Phat brand. “The clothing brand Simmons ran from 1999 to 2010, was a billion-dollar company built on the lifestyle she embodied.” According to The Cut.

In the article, writer, Allison P. Davis mentioned that Rihanna is a huge fan of the nostalgic brand who is responsible for bridging the gap in hip-hop and high fashion for the 2000s. Riri asked her team to try and find original pieces from the line.

“The vintage purveyor and fashion historian Gabriel Held reports selling his entire archive of the brand to Rihanna last year.” Said Allison.

Related: Baby Phat X Forever 21 Just Dropped: Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughters And Diddy's Twins Are Modeling

 

Meanwhile, the R&B superstar turned business mogul is working with LVMH, releasing her luxury FENTY line that sold out within minutes. Riri revealed that she worked closely with LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive, Bernard Arnault, to get her creative "vision" perfect.

There is no surprise that 31-year-old star is a fan of Kimora Lee Simmons since both women are trailblazers in the hip-hop and fashion industries. 

The Baby Phat x F21 collection relaunched with a small capsule collection in June. We can’t wait to see what Kimora releases next!

Related: Rihanna Is Bringing Her FENTY Pop-Up To NYC And Her Navy Can't Help But Pour It Up

(Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage, MICHAEL PLUNKETT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style