Real Recognize Real!: Rihanna Bought The “Entire Archive Of Baby Phat"

Baby Phat made a comeback and according to The Cut, Rihanna has been a fan since the beginning.

The Cut recently published a profile on Kimora Lee Simmons, surrounding her iconic Baby Phat brand. “The clothing brand Simmons ran from 1999 to 2010, was a billion-dollar company built on the lifestyle she embodied.” According to The Cut.

In the article, writer, Allison P. Davis mentioned that Rihanna is a huge fan of the nostalgic brand who is responsible for bridging the gap in hip-hop and high fashion for the 2000s. Riri asked her team to try and find original pieces from the line.

“The vintage purveyor and fashion historian Gabriel Held reports selling his entire archive of the brand to Rihanna last year.” Said Allison.

