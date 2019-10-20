Rihanna Blesses Us With Another Slow-Motion Video

Written by Tweety Elitou

Rihanna has discovered how to make the perfect slow-motion video, and the results have her 76.4 million Instagram fans glued to her feed. Yesterday, while vacaying in the islands, the Barbadian beauty set the Internet ablaze after she posted a slow-motion clip of herself flaunting her flawless body in a pink tie-dye Asai Takeaway dress.

While strutting in a pair of black T-Square sandals ($600) from her Fenty line, the 31-year-old style icon opted to accessorize her look with an Iris triangle bikini by Solid and Striped and a Bottega Veneta hot pink pouch bag that will run you $2,700. “Thank you @bia and @russ for my new fav song #BestOnEarth,” she captioned the video, strutting to the new music by Bia and Russ. Trolling the Internet with her beauty, the Fenty Beauty mogul gave her secret to perfectly glowing skin by applying her DIAMOND BOMB 2 ($38) from her beauty collection--in slow-mo, of course!

In case you missed it, last week, Rih destroyed pregnancy rumors when she posted a video on the ‘gram, wearing a very revealing black bikini that left little to the imagination. RELATED | Island Queen!: Rihanna Struts Her Way Into Internet Infamy Shutting Down Instagram In A Tiny Black Bikini & $23,000 Bottega Veneta Bag

Needless to say, Rihanna is making us eager to see a Hot Girl Summer 2020.