Here Comes The Bride! Jennifer Lopez Stops NYC Traffic Wearing An Elaborate Sequined Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

Jennifer Lopez films 'Marry Me' in NYC wearing a Zuhair Murad wedding gown.

Here Comes The Bride! Jennifer Lopez Stops NYC Traffic Wearing An Elaborate Sequined Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

J.Lo says her real wedding is on hold for the fake wedding in her upcoming film.

Published 4 days ago

Written by Gina Conteh

We already know Jennifer Lopez is going to be a beautiful bride, but these shots of her in a wedding gown on the streets of New York City definitely exceeded our expectations!

RELATED: See All Of Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Rings Over The Years!

Though J.Lo hasn't set a wedding date with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, a.k.a. A-Rod, we got a sneak peek on how bomb she's going to look on her actual wedding day. The 50-year-old actress and singer was on location in NYC to film her new movie, Marry Me. And she looked goodt!

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Jennifer Lopez seen filming on location for Ã Marry Me' at the Atelier Condo Building on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Jennifer Lopez seen filming on location for 'Marry Me' at the Atelier Condo Building on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Jennifer Lopez seen filming on location for Ã Marry Me' at the Atelier Condo Building on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

J.Lo was turning heads at the Atelier Condo Building on October 18 wearing a Cinderella-style, champagne colored Zuhair Murad gown with floral, sequined embellishment and a coordinating sheer veil. J.Lo could make a paper bag look good, but this gown has us wishing we were invited to her real-life wedding!

 

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Jennifer Lopez seen filming on location for Ã Marry Me' at the Atelier Condo Building on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

The Hustlers star actually revealed in an interview with the Evening Standard that her wedding is on hold due to her busy filming schedule and A-Rod's World Series schedule. These photos have us waiting in anticipation for the J.Rod wedding that hopefully happens by 2020!

(Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style