Here Comes The Bride! Jennifer Lopez Stops NYC Traffic Wearing An Elaborate Sequined Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
We already know Jennifer Lopez is going to be a beautiful bride, but these shots of her in a wedding gown on the streets of New York City definitely exceeded our expectations!
Though J.Lo hasn't set a wedding date with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, a.k.a. A-Rod, we got a sneak peek on how bomb she's going to look on her actual wedding day. The 50-year-old actress and singer was on location in NYC to film her new movie, Marry Me. And she looked goodt!
J.Lo was turning heads at the Atelier Condo Building on October 18 wearing a Cinderella-style, champagne colored Zuhair Murad gown with floral, sequined embellishment and a coordinating sheer veil. J.Lo could make a paper bag look good, but this gown has us wishing we were invited to her real-life wedding!
The Hustlers star actually revealed in an interview with the Evening Standard that her wedding is on hold due to her busy filming schedule and A-Rod's World Series schedule. These photos have us waiting in anticipation for the J.Rod wedding that hopefully happens by 2020!
