Here Comes The Bride! Jennifer Lopez Stops NYC Traffic Wearing An Elaborate Sequined Zuhair Murad Wedding Gown

We already know Jennifer Lopez is going to be a beautiful bride, but these shots of her in a wedding gown on the streets of New York City definitely exceeded our expectations!

RELATED: See All Of Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Rings Over The Years!

Though J.Lo hasn't set a wedding date with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, a.k.a. A-Rod, we got a sneak peek on how bomb she's going to look on her actual wedding day. The 50-year-old actress and singer was on location in NYC to film her new movie, Marry Me. And she looked goodt!