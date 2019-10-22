Light Flex: Tyga Cleans $1M Of His Own Jewelry On Private Flight To Australia

Love & Basketball! O'Shea Jackson Jr. Steps Out With His Boo For A Lakers Game Date Night
Tyga is flexing is riches all over Instagram.
The platinum-selling rapper is currently on tour in Australia and posted a video polishing over a million dollars in jewelry while flying on his private jet.
Earlier this year, the 29-year-old father dropped $500,000 on a custom 18k white gold and diamond Archangel chain by celebrity jeweler Ben Baller, which can be seen in the short video.
See the watches, diamond chains, ring, and three diamond pendants the rapper cleaned in the video that's already garnered 3 million views (and counting!).
Not only is Tyga shining a pile of diamonds, but he is also wearing a yellow gold chain and lion head pendant, diamond earrings, and a yellow gold diamond ring.
Tyga is enjoying his wealth as he recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia records.
