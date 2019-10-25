French Montana Gifted Drake Over $100K-Worth Of Diamonds For His 33rd Birthday

Drake and French Montana

French Montana Gifted Drake Over $100K-Worth Of Diamonds For His 33rd Birthday

"Hotline Bling" has a whole new meaning!

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

French Montana dropped some major coins to ensure his friend Drake celebrated his 33rd birthday drippin’ in the finest jewels!

Never one to arrive at a party empty handed, the "No Stylist" rapper could not wait to see the Champagne Papi's reaction after he gifted the birthday boy with a brand new diamond-encrusted cuff that spelled out Drake's name. 

Going of off Drake’s reaction, the gift was worth the reported $175,000 he spent on the custom bling! 

While partying at his “mobster-themed” birthday bash with his celebrity friends on Wednesday (Oct. 23), Drizzy flaunted his new jewels for all to see.

In case you missed it, the proud Canadian rapper recently showed off the two 30-carat diamond and ruby rings he gifted himself in honor of the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship. Talk about flexin’!

View this post on Instagram

Turnt this to a organization

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

We don’t know about you, but with all this ice, we’re starting to think "Hotline Bling" has a whole new meaning!

(Photo: Jonathan Leibson/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style