Gucci Mane Wears Traditional Dress In Dubai To Avoid Looking ‘Like A Tourist’

Gucci Mane’s personality and knack for fashion usually has him standing out amongst nearly everyone. However, during his recent trip to Dubai, he did not want to be noticed.

Via Instagram, the Atlanta rapper posted a video of him wearing a traditional dress as he walked through the streets of the United Arab Emirates city. He captioned the video: “Trying not to look like a tourist in Dubai!”

Aside from maybe drawing some eyes just because he was being filmed, it didn’t seem like many recognized him. One great reaction on IG though came from GUWOP’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir, who commented, “Babe u are hilarious! I can’t with u LOL” and “KING WOP.”

It seems that Gucci is doing some much-needed traveling after he dropped his Woptober 2 last Friday (October 18).

We see you, Gucci -- out here living your best life. See what went down below.