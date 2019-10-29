Scorpio SZN!: Toya Wright Continues Her Birthday Celebrations Hosting A Black-Tie Dinner Wearing A $2k Outfit

Toya Wright Birthday

Scorpio SZN!: Toya Wright Continues Her Birthday Celebrations Hosting A Black-Tie Dinner Wearing A $2k Outfit

She celebrated her 36th birthday in major style.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Toya Wright celebrated her 36th birthday in major style. First, she had the ultimate lingerie slumber party on Instagram Live with her favorite girls, including Tiny Harris, and Monica. Then, she hosted an upscale dinner at Atlanta’s STK restaurant. 

The reality star and author held a black-tie dinner for family and friends with beautiful décor consisting of black, white, and gold. She and her guests dined on steaks and enjoyed signature drinks courtesy of Hennessy VS. 

Toya was styled to perfection, in a purple, sequined mini dress by Iro Paris, and purple, multi-color, glitter platform heels by Saint Laurent. The mother of two looked stunning for her big night. 

Related: Toya Wright Celebrated Her 36th Birthday With A Lingerie-Filled ‘Girls Night’ On Instagram Live

Toya posted a photo on Instagram reflecting the celebration: "Thank you to all who wished me a wonderful birthday. I love you all! I had such a wonderful time this weekend I didn’t get a chance to post any pics on my birthday. Here’s a few pics from my birthday dinner. S/O to #hennessyblack for hosting my birthday weekend! I had a ball!"

If you want to look like the Birthday girl, see her outfit details below!

Iro Paris Irva Sequin Structure Mini Dress $995
Iro Paris Irva Sequin Structure Mini Dress $995
(Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue)
Saint Laurent Hall Glittered Platform Sandals $895
Saint Laurent Hall Glittered Platform Sandals $895
(Photo: Neiman Marcus)

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style