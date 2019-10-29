Scorpio SZN!: Toya Wright Continues Her Birthday Celebrations Hosting A Black-Tie Dinner Wearing A $2k Outfit

Toya Wright celebrated her 36th birthday in major style. First, she had the ultimate lingerie slumber party on Instagram Live with her favorite girls, including Tiny Harris, and Monica. Then, she hosted an upscale dinner at Atlanta’s STK restaurant.

The reality star and author held a black-tie dinner for family and friends with beautiful décor consisting of black, white, and gold. She and her guests dined on steaks and enjoyed signature drinks courtesy of Hennessy VS.

Toya was styled to perfection, in a purple, sequined mini dress by Iro Paris, and purple, multi-color, glitter platform heels by Saint Laurent. The mother of two looked stunning for her big night.

