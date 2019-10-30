Grown-ish and Getting Money!: Yara Shahidi Wore This $2500 Pink Power Suit By Stella McCartney To Interview Barack Obama

Yara Shahidi can easily be dubbed a millennial fashion icon. The actress and activist have been one of the best-dressed women on the red carpet, and her intelligence and whit make her even more of force to be reckoned with.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old star attended The Obama Foundation Summit where she sat down with our forever POTUS, Barack Obama for a discussion entitled, “What can I do where I am?”

During the interview, Obama was casual in a black suit with a striped black-and-white shirt as he vocalized the dangers of “cancel culture” with young people.

Revealing he noticed the trend on the college campuses he visited with his daughter Malia, he described it as a "danger" that is "accelerated by social media."

Attentively listening, the Grown-ish star's style was youthful yet sophisticated while wearing a pink power suit by Stella McCartney for the panel discussion around young leaders making grassroots change in their communities.

See for yourself!