Grown-ish and Getting Money!: Yara Shahidi Wore This $2500 Pink Power Suit By Stella McCartney To Interview Barack Obama

Barack Obama Takes A Moment To Reminisce And Blessed Us With This Vintage Love Photo
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Yara Shahidi can easily be dubbed a millennial fashion icon. The actress and activist have been one of the best-dressed women on the red carpet, and her intelligence and whit make her even more of force to be reckoned with.
On Tuesday, the 19-year-old star attended The Obama Foundation Summit where she sat down with our forever POTUS, Barack Obama for a discussion entitled, “What can I do where I am?”
Related: Barack Obama Criticizes Online Outrage, Cancel Culture, And ‘Woke’ Purity Saying ‘That’s Not Activism’
During the interview, Obama was casual in a black suit with a striped black-and-white shirt as he vocalized the dangers of “cancel culture” with young people.
Revealing he noticed the trend on the college campuses he visited with his daughter Malia, he described it as a "danger" that is "accelerated by social media."
Attentively listening, the Grown-ish star's style was youthful yet sophisticated while wearing a pink power suit by Stella McCartney for the panel discussion around young leaders making grassroots change in their communities.
See for yourself!
If you want a pink power suit, take a look below!
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS