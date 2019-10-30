Grown-ish and Getting Money!: Yara Shahidi Wore This $2500 Pink Power Suit By Stella McCartney To Interview Barack Obama

Yara Shahidi, Barack Obama, Obama Foundation Summit

Grown-ish and Getting Money!: Yara Shahidi Wore This $2500 Pink Power Suit By Stella McCartney To Interview Barack Obama

The young actress and activist attended the Obama Foundation Summit.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Yara Shahidi can easily be dubbed a millennial fashion icon. The actress and activist have been one of the best-dressed women on the red carpet, and her intelligence and whit make her even more of force to be reckoned with.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old star attended The Obama Foundation Summit where she sat down with our forever POTUS, Barack Obama for a discussion entitled, “What can I do where I am?”

During the interview, Obama was casual in a black suit with a striped black-and-white shirt as he vocalized the dangers of “cancel culture” with young people.

Revealing he noticed the trend on the college campuses he visited with his daughter Malia, he described it as a "danger" that is "accelerated by social media."

Attentively listening, the Grown-ish star's style was youthful yet sophisticated while wearing a pink power suit by Stella McCartney for the panel discussion around young leaders making grassroots change in their communities.

See for yourself!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and actress Yara Shahidi speak to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If you want a pink power suit, take a look below!

STELLA MCCARTNEY single-breasted peak lapel wool blazer $1,595
STELLA MCCARTNEY single-breasted peak lapel wool blazer $1,595
(Photo: Farfetch)
STELLA MCCARTNEY Cropped wool straight-leg pants $760
STELLA MCCARTNEY Cropped wool straight-leg pants $760
(Photo: farfetch)

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

