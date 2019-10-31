Cardi B Wore A $3,800 Outfit For Her Appearance On The Ellen Show While Ellen Degeneres Put On A Sexy 'Cardi E' Costume

Halloween is the time of year where our favorite celebrities show out and dress like their favorite celebrities!

Related: Halloween 2019: Ciara And Russell Wilson Transform Into Beyoncé And Jay Z Complete With An ApeSh*t Video Tribute

In honor of the dress up holiday, Cardi B appeared on the Halloween episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which airs today, and we are still in shock of Ellen's epic surprise.

Below, see how the talk show host dressed like Cardi's character on the movie "Hustlers"!