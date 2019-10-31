Cardi B Wore A $3,800 Outfit For Her Appearance On The Ellen Show While Ellen Degeneres Put On A Sexy 'Cardi E' Costume

Cardi B, Ellen Degeneres

Cardi B Wore A $3,800 Outfit For Her Appearance On The Ellen Show While Ellen Degeneres Put On A Sexy 'Cardi E' Costume

The ladies even had a twerking tutorial.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Halloween is the time of year where our favorite celebrities show out and dress like their favorite celebrities!

Related: Halloween 2019: Ciara And Russell Wilson Transform Into Beyoncé And Jay Z Complete With An ApeSh*t Video Tribute

In honor of the dress up holiday, Cardi B appeared on the Halloween episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which airs today, and we are still in shock of Ellen's epic surprise.  

Below, see how the talk show host dressed like Cardi's character on the movie "Hustlers"!

Cardi attended the show wearing a pink, oversized tweed blazer by Anna Kiki, with the matching skirt and white Balenciaga heels ($995). While Ellen was in rare form, dancing, and twerking in a black, sequined corset bodysuit, fringe skirt, and fishnet tights.

She even wore a blonde ombre wig, neon green nails, and leopard boots to pull the look together. She transformed into "Cardi E."

Cardi even gave Ellen a quick twerking tutorial.

Watch a clip of Ellen portraying Cardi B's character, below!

(Photo: Estrop/Getty Images, Doug Inglish/Warner Brothers/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style