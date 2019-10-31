Cardi B Wore A $3,800 Outfit For Her Appearance On The Ellen Show While Ellen Degeneres Put On A Sexy 'Cardi E' Costume

See The Cute Way Meghan Markle Incorporated Halloween Festivities On Her Royal Tour in New Zealand
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Halloween is the time of year where our favorite celebrities show out and dress like their favorite celebrities!
In honor of the dress up holiday, Cardi B appeared on the Halloween episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which airs today, and we are still in shock of Ellen's epic surprise.
Below, see how the talk show host dressed like Cardi's character on the movie "Hustlers"!
Cardi attended the show wearing a pink, oversized tweed blazer by Anna Kiki, with the matching skirt and white Balenciaga heels ($995). While Ellen was in rare form, dancing, and twerking in a black, sequined corset bodysuit, fringe skirt, and fishnet tights.
She even wore a blonde ombre wig, neon green nails, and leopard boots to pull the look together. She transformed into "Cardi E."
Cardi even gave Ellen a quick twerking tutorial.
Watch a clip of Ellen portraying Cardi B's character, below!
(Photo: Estrop/Getty Images, Doug Inglish/Warner Brothers/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
