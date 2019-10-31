Serena Williams Serves In A $248 Suit From Her Own Collection At Forbes Summit

Written by Tweety Elitou

Serena Williams sat down during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, looking like a businesswoman with a wealth of knowledge and some major fashion sense! Chatting about everything from being a mother to the reason she decided to start an affordable fashion line, the 38-year-old tennis star looked amazing in a grey plaid suit from her S By Serena collection.

(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)















“I’ve always liked fashion, I grew up sewing,” Serena shared with the audience about the inspiration that led to starting her clothing brand. “I always joked that somewhere in between winning Wimbledon’s and U.S. Opens, I was in school doing fashion projects.” Dressed in a double-breasted Alicia Plaid Cropped Jacket ($139) with a pair of matching Alicia Plaid Utility Pants ($109), it’s obvious the six-time US Open champion has a serious love for style!

(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)















Proud of her inclusive fashion brand, Serena took to Instagram to flaunt her ass(sets) in her curve-hugging pants:

Citing her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as her inspiration, the mother of one happily expressed how her accomplishments in the fashion business was a dream come true.

After successfully launching her brand last May, Serena’s New York Fashion Week debut in September was one to remember! RELATED | Serena Williams Dominates NYFW With 2-Year-Old Daughter Alexis Olympia On Her Hip

“It was really cool because we just launched in May and they call us a year later inviting us to fashion week,” she said. “When you go to fashion school, you dream of doing a fashion show in New York.” We couldn’t be more proud of the Grand Slam champ!