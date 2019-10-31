Serena Williams Serves In A $248 Suit From Her Own Collection At Forbes Summit

See The Cute Way Meghan Markle Incorporated Halloween Festivities On Her Royal Tour in New Zealand
Serena Williams sat down during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, looking like a businesswoman with a wealth of knowledge and some major fashion sense!
Chatting about everything from being a mother to the reason she decided to start an affordable fashion line, the 38-year-old tennis star looked amazing in a grey plaid suit from her S By Serena collection.
“I’ve always liked fashion, I grew up sewing,” Serena shared with the audience about the inspiration that led to starting her clothing brand. “I always joked that somewhere in between winning Wimbledon’s and U.S. Opens, I was in school doing fashion projects.”
Dressed in a double-breasted Alicia Plaid Cropped Jacket ($139) with a pair of matching Alicia Plaid Utility Pants ($109), it’s obvious the six-time US Open champion has a serious love for style!
Proud of her inclusive fashion brand, Serena took to Instagram to flaunt her ass(sets) in her curve-hugging pants:
Citing her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as her inspiration, the mother of one happily expressed how her accomplishments in the fashion business was a dream come true.
After successfully launching her brand last May, Serena’s New York Fashion Week debut in September was one to remember!
“It was really cool because we just launched in May and they call us a year later inviting us to fashion week,” she said. “When you go to fashion school, you dream of doing a fashion show in New York.”
We couldn’t be more proud of the Grand Slam champ!
(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
