La La Anthony And Colin Kaepernick's Favorite Designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond Releases His Pyer Moss Reebook Collection Tomorrow

Two months after debuting an epic runway show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY, Kerby Jean-Raymond's latest collection will be available for purchase. How exciting for Reebok's newly appointed Artistic Director!

Split into a series of story-telling splendor, each Reebok by Pyer Moss collection holds its own symbolic meaning:

- Collection 1: Launched in 2017, the collection shed light on the stories of Black cowboys in the 19th century.

- Collection 2: Launched in 2018, the collection highlighted Black love.

- Collection 3: Set to be launched tomorrow (Nov. 2), the newest unisex collection— featuring long-sleeve turtleneck crop tops, fleece tops, leggings, color-blocked jackets, sweatshirts, pants, and more— is all about reclaiming your narrative.