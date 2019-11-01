La La Anthony And Colin Kaepernick's Favorite Designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond Releases His Pyer Moss Reebook Collection Tomorrow

See The Cute Way Meghan Markle Incorporated Halloween Festivities On Her Royal Tour in New Zealand
Two months after debuting an epic runway show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY, Kerby Jean-Raymond's latest collection will be available for purchase. How exciting for Reebok's newly appointed Artistic Director!
Split into a series of story-telling splendor, each Reebok by Pyer Moss collection holds its own symbolic meaning:
- Collection 1: Launched in 2017, the collection shed light on the stories of Black cowboys in the 19th century.
- Collection 2: Launched in 2018, the collection highlighted Black love.
- Collection 3: Set to be launched tomorrow (Nov. 2), the newest unisex collection— featuring long-sleeve turtleneck crop tops, fleece tops, leggings, color-blocked jackets, sweatshirts, pants, and more— is all about reclaiming your narrative.
A press release from Reebok explains the line comes from the concept of Sankofa, a Twi word from the Akan tribe in Ghana, which means, "Go back and get it.”
More specifically, it means for marginalized people to go back and reclaim what is rightfully theirs, the overall message of the “American, Also” campaign.
The inclusive line, which starts at $20, will be available in sizes 2XS - XL in apparel and sizes 7-13 in shoes.
The collection, which boasts a bold color palette of red, black, purple and white, will be available to shop on Reebok.com and select retailers globally starting Nov. 2. at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.
FYI: The Reebok by Pyer Moss- Collection 3: Second Offering will drop on Dec. 14.
