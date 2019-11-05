LeBron James Claps Back At Virgil Abloh's Off-White Brand After They Misidentified Him As Nick Young On Instagram

50 Cent And Cuban Link Were Seen Getting Cozy, While Folks Lost Their Minds Over 'Power''s Midseason Finale
LeBron James is one of the most recognizable people on the planet. But the streetwear brand Off-White has mistaken him as fellow baller Nick Young, and both parties involved are very confused!
All Black people don’t look alike, period. But brands and publications continue to misidentify celebrities and stars. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand is the latest perpetrator as of Monday (Nov 4) after posting a now-deleted photo of Nick Young and identifying him as LeBron James. Yikes!
In the photo, Nick is featured wearing Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, a Supreme hoodie and a blue suit to match his sneakers. The brand captioned their photo tagging LeBron, and he promptly responded, saying, "MAN THAT AIN’T ME!! Y’all must be in LA on that OOOOOOOOOOOO WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE WE!"
Even Nick Young got involved, commenting "@KingJames Look at me... I'm the King now!!! LOL." He also shouted out Virgil himself, asking for the free products he believes he deserves. He’s got jokes!
Virgil Abloh and the brand have yet to comment on this mix-up, but we’re hoping the two ballers can get some free Off-White. They deserve!
(Photos From Left To Right: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Harry How/Getty Images)
