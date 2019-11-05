LeBron James Claps Back At Virgil Abloh's Off-White Brand After They Misidentified Him As Nick Young On Instagram

LeBron James is one of the most recognizable people on the planet. But the streetwear brand Off-White has mistaken him as fellow baller Nick Young, and both parties involved are very confused!

All Black people don’t look alike, period. But brands and publications continue to misidentify celebrities and stars. Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand is the latest perpetrator as of Monday (Nov 4) after posting a now-deleted photo of Nick Young and identifying him as LeBron James. Yikes!

