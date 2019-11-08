The Met Gala 2020 Theme Has Been Revealed – And Here Is What We Know About It

The first Monday in May has been pegged "Met Gala Monday" since we can remember — with designers, models, celebrities and icons all coming together for the annual fundraising event.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute has just announced the theme for the 2020 gala and exhibit: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

So, what does this mean? Will our favorite celebrities show up in timepiece-inspired headdresses and elaborate gowns with a clock etched onto them? We’re not sure. But according to a press release, the theme and exhibition will take guests back in time, starting in the 1870s and journeying through the 19th and 20th centuries.