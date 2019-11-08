The Met Gala 2020 Theme Has Been Revealed – And Here Is What We Know About It

Lil' Kim's Boyfriend Gifts Her A Custom Diamond Chain With A Sentimental Meaning And Publicly Declares His Love
The first Monday in May has been pegged "Met Gala Monday" since we can remember — with designers, models, celebrities and icons all coming together for the annual fundraising event.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute has just announced the theme for the 2020 gala and exhibit: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”
So, what does this mean? Will our favorite celebrities show up in timepiece-inspired headdresses and elaborate gowns with a clock etched onto them? We’re not sure. But according to a press release, the theme and exhibition will take guests back in time, starting in the 1870s and journeying through the 19th and 20th centuries.
This year’s theme, “Camp,” was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp, and for next year’s event, the Met is inspired by Virginia Woolf’s time-traveling novel Orlando, which was adapted into a film in the early 1990s.
According to Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Costume Institute, the exhibition will showcase a century-and-a-half of fashion and will question what’s timeless, what’s new, and what can we recreate from the past.
"Fashion is indelibly connected to time. It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times, serving as an especially sensitive and accurate timepiece," says Andrew.
After doing a little research, we’ve learned that the dresses in the 1870s consisted of elaborately draped overskirts heavily trimmed with pleats, flounces, ruching and frills. They also wore evening gowns with low necklines or off-the-shoulder bodices with boning like a corset. This shall be one for the books!
The co-chairs next year will be Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton the Musical, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Nicholas Ghesquière and, of course, the head woman in charge, Anna Wintour.
(Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)
