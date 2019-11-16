Beyoncé Caused A Scene With Her Flawless Curves In A Sexy Gold Evening Gown

Written by Tweety Elitou

On Nov. 15, Beyoncé was spotted arriving at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. She glowed as she sashayed across the room in a shimmery gold curve-hugging evening gown by David Koma.

Styled to perfection while attending day one of husband Jay-Z's two-day Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, the mother of three caused quite a scene with the floor-length gown that perfectly accentuated her décolletage, courtesy of the gown’s plunging low-cut neckline.

The 38-year-old megastar completed her ensemble with sparkly earrings and a custom "1 Billion" crystal clutch, similar to Judith Leiber's Stack of Cash embellished clutch, priced at $5,695.

Jay-Z looked dapper in a tailored black suit for his fundraising event.

Other attendees at the invite-only fundraiser included rich rappers, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti and Fat Joe, who dressed the parts in their most stylish designer suits.

RELATED | Billionaire Music Mogul, Jay-Z Gifted Meek Mill With A $40k Rolex Watch We would be remiss without mentioning how beautiful Beyoncé’s mother, Ms. Tina Lawson, looked in her lace suit and signature red lips.

The first night of Jay’s event had many celebrities participating in the High Roller Blackjack Tournament.

On Saturday, attendees will enjoy a night of charitable splendor with a special performance by Alicia Keys. The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala serves as a major fundraising weekend to benefit a scholarship fund, college prep workshops, goodwill programs and more. “Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” Jay-Z told Billboard in October. “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”