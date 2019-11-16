Rihanna Demands Attention In Head-To-Toe Dior After Revealing Why She Went On A Hiatus

Rihanna looks glamorous in a full Christian Dior look.

The 31-year-old style icon was spotted in Santa Monica, CA.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

After revealing to her fans on Instagram that her recent hiatus was due to her search for “balance,” Rihanna demanded attention as she stepped out for a late Friday night dinner wearing head-to-toe Christian Dior. 

Rihanna looks glamorous in a full Christian Dior fit while out for dinner with her best friend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)

Heading to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, the 31-year-old singer wore a navy blue and white monogrammed sundress, which featured "CD" hardware serving as straps. Being the fashionable mogul that she is, Rih accessorized her bold ensemble with a matching trench coat, that she wore perfectly hanging off her shoulders. 

The “We Found Love” singer didn’t stop there. Showing her dedication to the French fashion house, Rih completed her matchy look with a logo-lined bucket hat, monogrammed Christian Dior tiny tote bag, two-strap sandals and a $3,700 small cross-shoulder saddle bag from the brand’s 2020 Cruise Collection.

BLUE SADDLE ORIGINAL DIOR OBLIQUE EMBROIDERED CANVAS BAG
(Photo: dior.com)

Bag lady? Never. You’re witnessing a fashion maven making her mark.  

In case you forgot, the “Work” singer became the first Black woman to front a Dior campaign in 2015. She also collaborated with Dior to create a line of futuristic sunglasses. 

The sunglasses were her first design project with Dior, a privilege never before granted to one of its house ambassadors, who include Charlize Theron, Marion Cotillard, Natalie Portman, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Using her love for fashion, the singer turned makeup mogul, recently broke barriers after she partnered with LVMH to design her own fashion Maison (House), Fenty. Her line featuring ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories is well received by fashion enthusiasts and influencers. 

As if you expected anything less, this will not be the last time that we will gawk and stalk the stylish icon. Stay tuned.

(Photo: Backgrid)

