Cynthia Bailey Vows To Not Wear White In Her Search For An Untraditional Wedding Dress

'This Is Us' Star Susan Kelechi Watson Hits The Red Carpet With Her Real Life Randall, Jaime Lincoln Smith
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
After just 14 months of dating, Mike Hill popped the question to his reality star girlfriend, Cynthia Bailey, with a beautiful 5-carat princess cut ring. Naturally, she accepted!
RELATED | Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Sportscaster Mike Hill With Surprise Proposal And 5-Carat Ring
While the couple may have plenty of time before they walk down the aisle in 2020, that isn’t keeping the Real Housewives of Atlanta star from sharing details of the big day.
According to Page Six, Cynthia probably won’t be wearing white when she says, “I do.”
“I’m not a traditional mom. I’m not a traditional girlfriend. I’m not a traditional anything. And I most definitely will not be a traditional bride,” she said. “I think when I see the dress I’ll know — kind of how it was with Mike.”
Honestly, we would not be surprised if the 52-year-old chooses to not wear white on her wedding day. In 2010, she married her first husband, Peter Thomas, in a stunning silver dress.
In case you haven't noticed, Cynthia has definitely been transparent about her excitement to marry the Fox Sports 1 journalist. So much so, she wore a white wedding gown to Kenya Moore’s doll-themed party on the first episode this season, calling herself, “Thirsty Bride Barbie.”
“I know I’m like the thirsty bride … but when it comes to Mike Hill, I’m not only thirsty, I’m very parched, and he’s also very thirsty for me as well,” the supermodel vet concluded.
We're excited for the couple, who will officially wed October 10, 2020.
(Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS