Cynthia Bailey Vows To Not Wear White In Her Search For An Untraditional Wedding Dress

After just 14 months of dating, Mike Hill popped the question to his reality star girlfriend, Cynthia Bailey, with a beautiful 5-carat princess cut ring. Naturally, she accepted!

While the couple may have plenty of time before they walk down the aisle in 2020, that isn’t keeping the Real Housewives of Atlanta star from sharing details of the big day.

According to Page Six, Cynthia probably won’t be wearing white when she says, “I do.”

“I’m not a traditional mom. I’m not a traditional girlfriend. I’m not a traditional anything. And I most definitely will not be a traditional bride,” she said. “I think when I see the dress I’ll know — kind of how it was with Mike.”