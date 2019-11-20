Lil Nas X Is So Famous Now He Has To Wear Reflective Clothes That Block The Paparazzi

Lil Nas X Is So Famous Now He Has To Wear Reflective Clothes That Block The Paparazzi

The 20-year-old country-rap star is a fashion icon in the making.

Written by Tira Urquhart

Since "Old Town Road" has blown up, Lil Nas X has become quite the star. He’s been nominated for a Grammy, won Musical Event of the Year at the CMA’s and took home Best New Artist at the 2019 BET Awards.

And still, what we are loving most is his love for style! The young rapper is a fashion icon in the making. With his western flair mixed with his Atlanta roots, donning diamond Grillz and durags, his style is one to watch. 

Recently, the 20-year-old superstar posted a photo on Instagram wearing a floor-length reflective puffer coat by Daily Paper. He pulled the look together with black leather pants, a black T-shirt and Balenciaga sneakers.

pee pee poo 😈🔥

With him crouching down holding the collar of his coat, we can’t help but think he’s dodging the paps in this fashionable ensemble. 

You may cop the Daily Paper's FW19 purple reflective Gaduf Puffer Coat here

(Photo courtesy of Daily Paper)

(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

