A$AP Rocky Wants To Design New Prison Uniforms For The Swedish Prison He Was Held In

A$AP Rocky is using his love for fashion as a way to give back to the people of Sweden who supported him during his stint in jail in a pretty unconventional way. The rapper recently revealed that he wants to design prison uniforms for the facility he was held in.

RELATED: A$AP Rocky Returns To The Stage In Custom Prada After Being Freed From Swedish Prison

At the Summit LA19 ideas conference for a conversation entitled "Culture, Clothes, and Cultivating Creative Legacy," A$AP Rocky made his first public speaking appearance since being arrested, jailed and put on trial in Sweden. According to Forbes, he told the Summit creator, Jeff Rosenthal, that he connected with some of the inmates he was with in Kronoberg prison, who are huge supporters of him and of hip-hop music in general.

"When I was going through my whole situation, the whole time I used to look on television and see Swedish fans showing me so much love and I want to give it back," Rocky said.

And he wants to give back by designing new uniforms for the inmates in Kronoberg. Fredrik Wallin, the head of the prison, says that nothing has been confirmed, but Rocky's lawyers sent designs of the prospective uniforms for approval, Highsnobiety reports. The new uniforms would be green tracksuits with the word "PROMENVD" on the chest.

"I’m trying to do what I can with what I can," Rocky explained, "I just want to keep creating and encouraging whoever is after me to do it better."

A$AP Rocky also says that most of the proceeds for his upcoming December performance in Sweden will go towards the inmates and prison reformation.