Ciara And Kelly Rowland Brought Melanin Magic (And Custom Fashions) To The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

See how the fashionable singers heated up the cold morning with designer ensembles.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

#MelaninMagic was the order of the day as singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland kicked off the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 

Dats Dat #Melanin...

Getting into the holiday spirit on Thursday (Nov. 28), Ciara demanded the attention of spectators as she dressed in a long red puffer jacket, along with matching knit turtleneck sweater, drawstring puffer pants, and black lace-up boots. 

©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM Ciara attends the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NON-EXCLUSIVE September 24, 2019 Job: 191128JPB1 New York, NY www.bauergriffin.com
(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

To keep warm, the 34-year-old "Level Up" singer completed her custom-made look by Moncler with a bright red hat and black gloves. How festive! 

Serving high fashion glam, Kelly opted to attend the festivities in a sleek all-black ensemble featuring a custom velvet catsuit and long wool coat by Tom Ford. 

©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM Kelly Rowland attends the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NON-EXCLUSIVE September 24, 2019 Job: 191128JPB1 New York, NY www.bauergriffin.com
(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Styled by Kollin Carter, the 38-year-old "Motivation" singer finalized her holiday look with a Baba Jagne diamond square belt and velvet Bryan Hearns embellished gloves. 

Braving the cold weather and freezing winds, these entertainers surely knew how to bring the heat to one of the world's largest parades, started in 1924. Kudos, ladies! 

(Photos: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

