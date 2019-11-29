Ciara And Kelly Rowland Brought Melanin Magic (And Custom Fashions) To The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Written by Tweety Elitou

#MelaninMagic was the order of the day as singers Ciara and Kelly Rowland kicked off the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Getting into the holiday spirit on Thursday (Nov. 28), Ciara demanded the attention of spectators as she dressed in a long red puffer jacket, along with matching knit turtleneck sweater, drawstring puffer pants, and black lace-up boots.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)















To keep warm, the 34-year-old "Level Up" singer completed her custom-made look by Moncler with a bright red hat and black gloves. How festive! Serving high fashion glam, Kelly opted to attend the festivities in a sleek all-black ensemble featuring a custom velvet catsuit and long wool coat by Tom Ford.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)














