Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi Webster On An Insane Snowboarding Trip

Written by Tweety Elitou

Stormi Webster may only be 22-months-old, but the adorable toddler is already flexing her impressive snowboarding skills. On Friday (Dec. 6), Kylie Jenner was one proud mommy as she posted a series of photos and videos showing off her daughter’s ability to take on the snowy slopes and snowboard like a pro.

“I can’t handle this,” the 22-year-old beauty mogul captioned an Instagram video showing Stormi casually gliding over the snow wearing a puffy white snowsuit, pink helmet, and toddler-sized ski goggles.

During their wintery mother-daughter vacation in Park City, Utah, the fashionable pair could be seen styling in matching white snowsuits, along with fashion-forward snowboarding attire.

“Kylie couldn’t wait to take Stormi for her first snow vacation,” a source told People Magazine. “She was beyond excited.” The source added, “Stormi snowboarded with an instructor and loved it.” RELATED | Kylie Jenner Gives Tour Of Stormi's Playroom, Featuring Black Barbie Dolls And A Personalized Louis Vuitton Bag We can’t say we’re completely surprised at Stormi’s skills. Earlier this week, Kylie posted footage on her Instagram Stories as she searched for the perfect snowboard for the adorable tot. Take a look at the video that clued us in on Stormi’s natural-born talent.

We can’t deal! Noticeably absent was Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, who was reportedly in Miami for Art Basel. Although Kylie and Travis publicly split in September, the former lovers have managed to peacefully co-parent. The two recently celebrated Thanksgiving together with their daughter in Palm Springs.