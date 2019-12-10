Walmart Issues An Apology After Christmas Sweater Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine Causes Outrage

Written by Tweety Elitou

Ugly Christmas sweaters are all the rage for the holiday season—even if it’s a bit tongue in cheek—but this Xmas sweater is downright inappropriate. See the sweater that should have never been available on Walmart Canada’s website, even by a third-party seller:

In case you haven't noticed, the “Let It Snow” sweater features a snowman-shaped character that appears to be a deranged Santa Claus sitting in front of a table with three white lines (cocaine). As if that isn't enough, in the character’s hand is a straw. In the product’s description, created by clothing company FUN Wear, reportedly made multiple drug references including, "the best snow comes straight from South America,” and that "Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow."

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

Whoa! Outraged by the clear drug references, online shoppers began to blow the whistle on the offensive fashion. Walmart later removed the unsightly sweater and issued a public apology. “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a Walmart spokesperson told Global News. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused.” This isn't the first time Walmart was called out for allowing third-party sellers to sell lowbrow items using their the Walmart Marketplace portal. In 2017, the multinational retail giant had to issue a statement after hair caps featuring racist descriptions were spotted being sold by third-party sellers. It's no question, Walmart needs to do a better job approving sellers' items!