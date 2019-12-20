Model-Activist Mama Cax Has Passed Away At 30, Rihanna And More Pay Their Respects

Written by Alexis Reese

Early Friday (Dec. 20) the family of the famed model and activist, Mama Cax (Cacsmy Brutus), announced on her Instagram account the sad news that she had passed away. Cax reportedly spent a week in the hospital prior to her death. “To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement,” the post read. “As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.

The Haitian-American model was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at the age of 14. Two years later, she underwent an unsuccessful hip replacement surgery that resulted in her right leg being amputated, reported by Page Six. The 30-year-old landed a beauty campaign in 2017 with Wet 'n' Wild and was later signed with Jag Models, before booking projects with Becca Cosmetics and Olay. She beautifully graced runways for brands like Chromat. Activism was also a platform that Cax proudly stood on for fashion inclusivity. She went on to be cast in Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty runway show in September of 2019. Rihanna and others who worked with her paid their respects publicly. See below:

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019 My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tng9DcgFNc — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019 💔 I am so heartbroken to hear of MamaCax’s passing. We shared such beautiful moments together this summer and planned seeing each other in New York soon. Needless to say... she left a lifelong lasting impression on me. Rest well, beautiful. pic.twitter.com/b5274XWz8a — Elise Swopes (@Swopes) December 20, 2019

Cax opened up about the status of her health on social media last week, mentioning that she developed “severe abdominal pain” and was rushed to the emergency while she was in London. “They discovered that I had several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen and near an IVC filter near my lungs,” an Instagram posted on Friday (Dec. 13). “Lots of unanswered questions which I’ll have to figure out once I’m back to the States but I’m finally out of the hospital, in less pain, resting and taking blood thinners.”

The family mentioned in her most recent Instagram post that more information about funeral would be soon announced. Prayers to the family during this difficult time.