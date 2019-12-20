Model-Activist Mama Cax Has Passed Away At 30, Rihanna And More Pay Their Respects

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Mama Cax attends TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 - Front Row & Atmosphere at The Apollo Theater on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Model-Activist Mama Cax Has Passed Away At 30, Rihanna And More Pay Their Respects

Her family broke the sad news on Instagram.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Early Friday (Dec. 20) the family of the famed model and activist, Mama Cax (Cacsmy Brutus), announced on her Instagram account the sad news that she had passed away. Cax reportedly spent a week in the hospital prior to her death. 

“To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement,” the post read. “As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.

View this post on Instagram

🕊👼🏾

A post shared by Mama Cāx 🇭🇹 (@mamacax) on

RELATED: After Savage x Fenty’s Domination, Victoria’s Secret Cancels Annual Traditional Fashion Show

The Haitian-American model was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at the age of 14. Two years later, she underwent an unsuccessful hip replacement surgery that resulted in her right leg being amputated, reported by Page Six

The 30-year-old landed a beauty campaign in 2017 with Wet ‘n’ Wild and was later signed with Jag Models, before booking projects with Becca Cosmetics and Olay. She beautifully graced runways for brands like Chromat. 

Activism was also a platform that Cax proudly stood on for fashion inclusivity. She went on to be cast in Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty runway show in September of 2019. 

Rihanna and others who worked with her paid their respects publicly. See below:

Cax opened up about the status of her health on social media last week, mentioning that she developed “severe abdominal pain” and was rushed to the emergency while she was in London. 

“They discovered that I had several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen and near an IVC filter near my lungs,” an Instagram posted on Friday (Dec. 13). “Lots of unanswered questions which I’ll have to figure out once I’m back to the States but I’m finally out of the hospital, in less pain, resting and taking blood thinners.”

View this post on Instagram

Y’all 2019 has been one of the best years for me , cannot deny it! but 2019 also tried to take me out 😩 I was gearing up for a wonderful couple of weeks went from celebration an anniversary with bae in Serbia, flew to NY for a quick job then had a quick shoot in London before heading to L.A to celebrate a fruitful yearlong partnership with my #sephorasquad family. While in London I started experiencing severe abdominal pain and was rushed to the emergency room- they dismissed it as an inflammation and sent me back to my hotel with some pain meds. The next morning it got worse, while barely conscious, I asked the hotel to call me an ambulance. They discovered that I had several blood clots in my leg, thigh, abdomen and near an IVC filter near my Lungs (which is a medical device that prevents clots from entering the lungs.) up until this emergency visit I had no idea I had such filter (which I assumed was placed there during my chemo days 14yrs ago) - nonetheless this filter saved my life. Lots of unanswered questions which I’ll have to figure out once I’m back to the States but I’m finally out of the hospital, in less pain, resting and taking blood thinners. Unfortunately flying puts me at risk of a pulmonary embolism therefore I’m stuck across the pond until after Christmas. Hope y’all are gearing up for a wonderful holiday season. (Thanks @sephora for the flowers 😚 and to everyone who took time to message and call me- love you all 🤗) _______________________________________________

A post shared by Mama Cāx 🇭🇹 (@mamacax) on

The family mentioned in her most recent Instagram post that more information about funeral would be soon announced.

Prayers to the family during this difficult time.

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style