Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Sneakers Include The Date Of His First Kneel And Will Be Available For The Holidays

Written by Tweety Elitou

If you stand with Kaep, then you will be elated to know that the release of Colin Kaepernick’s much-anticipated sneaker collaboration with Nike will be available just in time for the holidays. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist, proudly announced that his "True To 7" Air Force 1 Low will be available for purchase on Monday (Dec. 23) at select Nike retailers, as well as, through SNKRS.

“Excited to share this project with you. Drops Monday, Dec. 23rd,” he captioned a promo video on Instagram, along with the hashtag #TrueTo7. The black and white sneakers will be available in both adult and children sizes features a CK7 logo on the tongue, silhouette logo on the heel, and most noticeably, the exact date the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist first kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality—August 14, 2016—on the translucent sole of the right shoe. See the iconic sneakers for yourself.

His longtime girlfriend, Nessa even participated in the excitement of the release by posting an unboxing of the iconic kicks. “Side-note: Lots of symbolism in the shoes. Be looking out for it. It’s all about the details,” she captioned the Instagram video. “Thank you for gifting me with one of the few specially customized boxes.”

As you may remember, the 32-year-old free agent made quite a statement in November when he opted to change his NFL workout location wearing the yet to be released kicks. RELATED | Colin Kaepernick Changes NFL Workout Location

(Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)















In September 2018, Nike left social media singing their praises after they unveiled Kaep as the face of their 30th anniversary 'Just Do It' campaign.