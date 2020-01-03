Young King!: Baby Archie Is Photographed With Prince Harry In An Outfit That Has The Sweetest Backstory

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Megha with their newborn son, Archie.

Young King!: Baby Archie Is Photographed With Prince Harry In An Outfit That Has The Sweetest Backstory

We can't help but swoon!

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

You’ll be left swooning after you learn the adorable backstory behind the fashion Baby Archie wore in his recent daddy-and-me portrait posted on Instagram.

According to Page SixMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 8-month-old son is wearing an adorable knit pom-pom “Cocobear” hat ($49) from the New Zealand-based brand Make Give Live.

Knit hat.
(Photo: Make Give Live)

If the brand sounds familiar, you may remember that the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex was gifted one of the brand’s hats during her royal tour of New Zealand back in October 2018.

“We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year,” the community knitting group, which prides itself in donating an item to a person in need with every purchase, shared on Instagram.

The post continued, “Even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too.”

As for the snuggly sheepskin Ugg booties, those were also a gift. In fact, they were one of the first gifts given to the royal couple by Australia’s Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife during a welcome reception in Sydney.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look at a plush kangaroo with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and wife Lynne Cosgrove. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

In case you were wondering, there is not much story behind the Boden “Sprout Dog Cord” jacket spotted on the cutie, but you may be shocked to know you can get your hands on it for only $55.

Brown Jacket.
(Photo: Boden USA)

RELATED | Meghan Markle Wore 2 Gold Rings And Made Sales Skyrocket For This Canadian Jeweler

It looks like little Archie has already inherited his mother’s love for meaningful and inexpensive fashions. Amazing!

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style