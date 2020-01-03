Young King!: Baby Archie Is Photographed With Prince Harry In An Outfit That Has The Sweetest Backstory

You’ll be left swooning after you learn the adorable backstory behind the fashion Baby Archie wore in his recent daddy-and-me portrait posted on Instagram.

If the brand sounds familiar, you may remember that the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex was gifted one of the brand’s hats during her royal tour of New Zealand back in October 2018.

“We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year,” the community knitting group, which prides itself in donating an item to a person in need with every purchase, shared on Instagram.

The post continued, “Even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too.”

As for the snuggly sheepskin Ugg booties, those were also a gift. In fact, they were one of the first gifts given to the royal couple by Australia’s Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife during a welcome reception in Sydney.