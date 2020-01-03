Young King!: Baby Archie Is Photographed With Prince Harry In An Outfit That Has The Sweetest Backstory

“Love Has No Age”: 61-Year-Old Madonna Makes Relationship With 25-Year-Old Backup Dancer Boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, Public
You’ll be left swooning after you learn the adorable backstory behind the fashion Baby Archie wore in his recent daddy-and-me portrait posted on Instagram.
According to Page Six, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 8-month-old son is wearing an adorable knit pom-pom “Cocobear” hat ($49) from the New Zealand-based brand Make Give Live.
If the brand sounds familiar, you may remember that the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex was gifted one of the brand’s hats during her royal tour of New Zealand back in October 2018.
“We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year,” the community knitting group, which prides itself in donating an item to a person in need with every purchase, shared on Instagram.
The post continued, “Even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too.”
As for the snuggly sheepskin Ugg booties, those were also a gift. In fact, they were one of the first gifts given to the royal couple by Australia’s Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife during a welcome reception in Sydney.
In case you were wondering, there is not much story behind the Boden “Sprout Dog Cord” jacket spotted on the cutie, but you may be shocked to know you can get your hands on it for only $55.
It looks like little Archie has already inherited his mother’s love for meaningful and inexpensive fashions. Amazing!
(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
