Jay Z and Beyoncé

Beyoncé Wins Everything In This Gown After Sneaking Into 2020 Golden Globes

Her and Jay Z skipped the carpet, but obviously shut it down.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Save the best for last! That's Beyoncé's motto, as she and Jay Z skipped the red carpet and snuck into the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Beyoncé is nominated for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King, where she played the voice of 'Nala'. So we're elated that she showed up! In fact, we almost can't believe it. 

But there she was...stunting on everyone with Jay Z on her arm in a curve-hugging black velvet gown with a plunging neckline and enormous gold balloon sleeves. Jay matched her fly in a black velvet tuxedo.

Bey's signature blonde tresses accented the glamorous look perfectly with a sleek center part and expertly laid baby hairs.

Take a look at a clip of the couple giving Ellen Degeneres a standing ovation during her historic speech tonight.

So beautiful 😍

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

